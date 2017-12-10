Carson Wentz's Knee Injury Reportedly Feared to Be Torn ACL

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter and would not return.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Eagles are "concerned" that Wentz tore his left ACL, adding that Wentz's knee buckled as he walked off the field to head to the locker room. Wentz completed 23 of 41 passes for 291 yards, four touchdowns and an interception before exiting.

When the Eagles selected Wentz with the second overall pick of the 2016 draft, most expected him to be more of a long-term project for Philadelphia rather than a quarterback who could start right away.

Were it not for Wentz's hot start, his rookie year likely would've been painted in a more positive light. Instead, his 3,782 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions felt somewhat underwhelming since he had 769 yards, five touchdowns and zero turnovers through Philadelphia's first three wins.

Wentz still threw for more yards than any other rookie in 2016, and only Dak Prescott had more touchdowns (23).

Wentz has been excellent in his second season. Through his first 12 games, he has thrown for 3,005 yards and 29 touchdowns, while the Eagles have positioned themselves as one of the NFL's best teams.

The Eagles will now turn to Nick Foles, who's in his second stint with the team after signing with Philadelphia in March.

Foles has steadily declined since reaching the Pro Bowl in 2013, and he attempted just 55 total passes for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. Still, he's an experienced backup who should stabilize the passing game until Wentz returns.