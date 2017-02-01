Danny Davis to Wisconsin: Badgers Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Source: Scout.com

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Danny Davis' dazzling offensive skills will play well at Wisconsin, where the 4-star wide receiver has committed to play college football.

Tom Oates of Madison.com reported Davis' commitment.

Davis is the second-ranked wide receiver from the state of Ohio and the 56th-ranked player at his position in the country, per Scout rankings.

Davis is a prime athlete with good size at 6'1" and 167 pounds. He could stand to add a little more mass after stepping on campus, but his ability to make plays will carry him far whenever his new coach puts him on the field.

There will be a learning curve for Davis at the college level, as Scout reported his high school team in Springfield, Ohio, "does not play in a sophisticated passing attack" and that he remains raw as a receiver.

Yet Davis boasts tremendous speed and is not afraid to make plays in traffic. So even if it takes him some time to learn route running and become a better all-around player, he still has the skills to be an asset right out of the gate.

Davis is a perfect player to thrive in this era of football. He's not a huge wide receiver, but his speed and toughness in traffic are going to endear him to all of his teammates and fans of the program.

Wisconsin will have to protect Davis early to let him hone his route-running skills and become a better run-blocker. He may even start his career as a slot wideout to make sure his best assets are being taken advantage of.

Finding playmakers who have true home run-hitting capabilities is an essential way to grow an offense. Davis is not yet in the upper tier of wide receivers in the 2017 class, but his work ethic will push him into that group before his college career comes to an end.