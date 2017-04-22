Troy Tulowitzki Placed on 10-Day DL by Blue Jays with Hamstring Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Troy Tulowitzki's injury problems have resurfaced, as the Toronto Blue Jays have placed their shortstop on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

Per SportsNet.ca's Arash Madani, Tulowitzki was placed on the disabled list after he tweaked the hamstring while sliding into third base on Friday.

Injuries have long defined Tulowitzki's career. The 31-year-old missed three weeks last season due to a leg injury and has missed at least 30 games in each of the previous five seasons due to various ailments.

Since becoming an everyday player in 2007, Tulowitzki has played more than 140 games in a season just three times. The physical toll on his body has led to a decline in his performance, as he hit .254/.318/.443 last season.



With Tulowitzki out, the Blue Jays will turn to Darwin Barney, who did get on base (.322) at a slightly higher clip last season. He's also a solid defender at shortstop, being credited with nine defensive runs saved by FanGraphs across four different positions, so even though he can't match the power output, the overall performance drop won't be steep.

This season has started off in disastrous fashion for the Blue Jays. Their 4-12 record is the worst in Major League Baseball, and they have already lost Josh Donaldson, J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez to the disabled list.