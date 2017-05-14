Yankees Place Aroldis Chapman on 10-Day DL Due to Shoulder Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder rotator cuff inflammation.

Chapman spent half of the 2016 season with the Yankees and was dealt to the Chicago Cubs in advance of the trade deadline so the eventual World Series champions could bolster the back end of their bullpen.

But when it came time to find a long-term home in free agency, Chapman waltzed right back to the Bronx Bombers on a record-setting five-year deal worth $86 million.

A year after he posted a 1.55 ERA with a 0.86 WHIP and a mark of 14 strikeouts per nine innings in 59 appearances, the flamethrower has registered a 3.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 21 strikeouts while racking up seven saves thus far.

"He's obviously the hardest thrower in the big leagues, and you can definitely tell just by the way the ball comes out of his hand," Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka said, per the New York Daily News' Mike Mazzeo. "You always have to be on your toes."

Should Chapman miss extended action, manager Joe Girardi will likely turn to Dellin Betances as his interim closer. However, it is worth noting Betances struggled with consistency as the Yankees closer last season after Chapman and Andrew Miller were shipped out of town.