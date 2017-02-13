Klay Thompson Injury: Updates on Warriors Star's Heel and Return

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson is suffering from a sore right arch. An official date for his return to the court has yet to be announced.

Thompson Out vs. Nuggets

Monday, Feb. 13

The Warriors announced that Thompson will miss Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets due to his arch injury.

Warriors Need Thompson Healthy for Finals Push

Thompson, 27, has emerged as the NBA's best shooting guard. He averaged 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 2015-16, shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc. His ability to rain three-pointers, move the ball and play elite defense made him the ultimate sidekick to two-time defending MVP Stephen Curry.

At times, the Warriors relied on Thompson to lead the way in their record 73-9 season. Never was he more instrumental in the team's success or valuable than in his 41-point outburst against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, when he drained 11 three-pointers.

Amazingly, a Warriors team that was one win away from a second consecutive NBA title got better this offseason, adding Kevin Durant to a core of players that includes Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

And while there have been hiccups, the team's core of unselfish superstars adjusted to playing with one another very quickly and has overwhelmed more than a few opposing defenses. Thompson's production hasn't suffered much, as he's averaging 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season.

With Thompson sidelined, however, Ian Clark will likely see additional minutes.

While Thompson's injury doesn't seem particularly serious, losing him for any extended period of time would be a blow for most teams. The Warriors are in a slightly different position, however, with the MVP winners from the last three seasons in Curry and Durant to pick up the slack, so they'll likely be able to survive without the game's top shooting guard in the short term if Thompson misses more than one game.