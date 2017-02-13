    Golden State WarriorsDownload App

    Klay Thompson Injury: Updates on Warriors Star's Heel and Return

    Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) talks with head coach Steve Kerr against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Thursday, June 16, 2016. Cleveland won 115-101. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson is suffering from a sore right arch. An official date for his return to the court has yet to be announced. 

    Continue for updates.

    Thompson Out vs. Nuggets

    Monday, Feb. 13

    The Warriors announced that Thompson will miss Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets due to his arch injury.

    Warriors Need Thompson Healthy for Finals Push

    Thompson, 27, has emerged as the NBA's best shooting guard. He averaged 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 2015-16, shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc. His ability to rain three-pointers, move the ball and play elite defense made him the ultimate sidekick to two-time defending MVP Stephen Curry.

    At times, the Warriors relied on Thompson to lead the way in their record 73-9 season. Never was he more instrumental in the team's success or valuable than in his 41-point outburst against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, when he drained 11 three-pointers. 

    Amazingly, a Warriors team that was one win away from a second consecutive NBA title got better this offseason, adding Kevin Durant to a core of players that includes Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala

    And while there have been hiccups, the team's core of unselfish superstars adjusted to playing with one another very quickly and has overwhelmed more than a few opposing defenses. Thompson's production hasn't suffered much, as he's averaging 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season.

    With Thompson sidelined, however, Ian Clark will likely see additional minutes.

    While Thompson's injury doesn't seem particularly serious, losing him for any extended period of time would be a blow for most teams. The Warriors are in a slightly different position, however, with the MVP winners from the last three seasons in Curry and Durant to pick up the slack, so they'll likely be able to survive without the game's top shooting guard in the short term if Thompson misses more than one game.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 