Dodgers' Yu Darvish Placed on 10-Day DL with Back Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Saturday that they placed starting pitcher Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury, retroactive to Thursday.

Manager Dave Roberts also told Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA that the injury isn't serious, and Darvish is scheduled to pitch Aug. 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Darvish left Los Angeles' 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday because of back tightness after pitching six innings.

The Dodgers acquired Darvish from the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline. The right-handed starter added more high-impact depth to a rotation that leads Major League Baseball with a 3.18 ERA.

In three starts for the Dodgers, Darvish is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 11 strikeouts per nine innings.

Darvish also provided the Dodgers with some insurance for Clayton Kershaw, who was placed on the disabled list on July 24 due to a back injury with no definite timetable for his return.

For all of the things that have gone right for the Dodgers in 2017, injuries to the starting rotation have been a problem. Brandon McCarthy has spent time on the disabled list due to a blister problem. Scott Kazmir hasn't pitched at all due to a hip injury. Alex Wood missed one start in May due to a shoulder injury.

The addition of Darvish, who has 170 strikeouts in 155 innings, was supposed to give Roberts more versatility with his starters.

The Dodgers will coast into the postseason with the best record in MLB and a 19-game lead in the National League West, which gives them the luxury of allowing Darvish to spend some time on the DL, even if his injury isn't significant.