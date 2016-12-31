Jordan Henderson Injury: Liverpool Midfielder Injures Heel vs. Manchester City

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson suffered a heel injury during the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England international was subbed off in the second half, and after the match, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed he suffered a knock, per Chris Shaw of the Reds' official website: "In this moment, it’s a little bit of pain in the heel. Hendo is limping, it is probably a little bit more pain. We have to see. We will see. We don’t know exactly in this moment."

The 26-year-old midfielder has been one of the standout performers for the Reds this season, starting every single Premier League match so far. With Henderson pulling the strings in midfield, Liverpool have battled their way to second place in the standings, six points behind Chelsea.

Henderson's return to form after an inconsistent 2015-16 campaign that was hampered by injuries has been a welcome sight for the club, especially in the wake of Joe Allen's departure. His strong form has allowed Klopp to move James Milner to left-back, where the former Manchester City man has been a revelation.

As Squawka Football shared, Henderson's ability to launch plays from midfield is evident in some of his stats:

Most long passes completed by midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues 2016/17:



Jordan Henderson (111)

Toni Kroos (102)

Thiago Alcántara (101) pic.twitter.com/mOBxkVxdxG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 30, 2016

This injury couldn't come at a worse time, as Liverpool are in the midst of the festive period, the busiest time on the Premier League calendar. Their next outing will be at Sunderland on January 2.

If Henderson's injury rules him out of the coming matches, Milner could step back into his midfield role or Adam Lallana could move back and operate from a central position. Neither solution is ideal, as the Reds lack a dependable option at left-back and will lose Sadio Mane, who is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations.