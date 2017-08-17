    Luis Suarez out for 4 Weeks After Knee Injury vs. Real Madrid

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez grimaces as he sits on the ground during the second leg of the Spanish Supercup football match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on August 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
    GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

    Barcelona will have to cope without Luis Suarez for four weeks after he suffered a knee injury on Wednesday against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. 

    The team confirmed the diagnosis for the striker, who is set to miss the team's La Liga opener against Real Betis.

    The Uruguayan enjoyed yet another outstanding campaign last season, racking up 37 goals and 20 assists in all competitions.

    Indeed, of the Blaugrana's attacking players, he arguably brings the most work rate and tenacity, which helps to drag the team through some of their difficult games.

    Of course, in Lionel Messi, they still have more than enough firepower to score against anyone, but when Suarez is in the team, they are even greater than the sum of their considerable parts. Factor in Neymar's sale to Paris Saint-Germain and suddenly the Blaugrana look light up top.

    Suarez's absence could provide an opportunity for Paco Alcacer to enjoy a run in the team.

    The former was brought in from Valencia last summer for just this reason, and he must now give his all to mitigate Suarez's absence.

    He's not going to unseat his team-mate, but he can continue to develop into a first-team player, and he has the chance to make the case for further appearances in the future.

