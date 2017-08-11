Daniel Sturridge out vs. Watford with Thigh Injury Suffered vs. Bayern Munich

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Daniel Sturridge has been ruled out of Liverpool's Premier League curtain-raiser against Watford on Saturday after failing to recover from the thigh injury he suffered during a pre-season win over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup.

The club confirmed via its official website that Sturridge would miss Saturday's clash but would be in to return for the UEFA Europa League qualifier against Hoffenheim on Tuesday, as manager Jurgen Klopp said:

“Daniel had a fantastic pre-season, but it was a little thing. He is close – he was already close for this weekend, but now for Tuesday it is pretty sure he is ready.”

Klopp also confirmed star man Philippe Coutinho, midfielder Adam Lallana and right-back Nathaniel Clyne will miss the trip to Vicarage Road, leaving the Reds without a host of their top players.

The famously injury-prone striker will once again spend time on the sidelines—familiar news for Liverpool fans who are now used to having the forward unavailable.

Sturridge showed his qualities in a consistent run in the team in the 2013-14 season, in which he scored 21 goals in 29 games and, along with Luis Suarez, almost fired Liverpool to their first Premier League title.

However, he has otherwise been unable to regularly stay healthy and often comes back in fits and starts before being injured again.

Despite being fit throughout the last campaign, Sturridge struggled for game time due to the form of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and the trio will continue to take on the Reds' goalscoring responsibilities in his absence alongside summer recruit Mo Salah.

When fit, Sturridge is Liverpool's most deadly out-and-out centre-forward.

However, with the England international proving so unreliable with injury and not a natural in manager Jurgen Klopp's system, it may soon be time for the club to decide if it's worth keeping him in the long term.