Bray Wyatt Must Turn Face After WWE Return to Resuscitate Floundering Career

Bray Wyatt has long been one of the most compelling characters in WWE, but with his trajectory in the company seemingly stagnating, now is the perfect time for the Eater of Worlds to turn face.

Wyatt reemerged on WWE programming during Monday's episode of Raw after several weeks away when he lost a match in shocking fashion to Jason Jordan.



He followed that up by attacking Jordan and injuring him, which forced Raw general manager Kurt Angle to remove his son from the red brand's Survivor Series team.

Two days prior to TLC, WWE announced that Wyatt and Roman Reigns would miss the pay-per-view due to "medical issues."

According to Doric Sam of WrestlingInc.com, WWE released a statement saying that three Superstars had contracted "a viral infection."

Wyatt was scheduled to face Finn Balor at TLC, but he was replaced by AJ Styles, who went on to turn in a strong performance against The Demon.

The original plan was for The Demon to take on Sister Abigail, which appeared to be a different version of Wyatt's characters.

During promos leading up to TLC, Wyatt had a different look, and it seemed as though the spirit of Sister Abigail had taken over his body.

The illness prevented the Eater of Worlds from testing out his new gimmick, and it stopped his feud with Balor in its tracks.

For various reasons, Wyatt has struggled to maintain momentum over the course of his career, and the illness was another obstacle that stood in his way.

It is difficult to say how the Sister Abigail character would have played out, but Wyatt had already lost multiple matches during his rivalry with Balor, and it was apparent that any progress he had made previously was stopped in its tracks.

Although Wyatt's character is heel in nature, there is reason to believe he could develop into a top babyface on Raw.

Wyatt's speaking ability and charisma have gotten him plenty of cheers from the WWE Universe over the years, and it is time for WWE to capitalize on it.

The New Face of Fear appeared poised to turn face in April 2016 when he teamed with Reigns to face the League of Nations shortly after WrestleMania 32.

An injury to Wyatt derailed that plan, however, and when he returned two months later to feud with The New Day, he was back to being a heel.

It was clear during that brief face run that the fans were ready to embrace Wyatt in that role, though, and it would likely garner a similar reaction now.

Wyatt has already mixed it up with most of the top faces on Raw, but a turn would open up new possibilities.

One option would be a feud with The Miz over the Intercontinental Championship. Legitimate challengers have been difficult to come by for Miz, but Wyatt would feel fresh in that spot and pose a true threat to the A-Lister.

The potential would be present for some incredible promo battles between the two Superstars, and chasing the IC title would give Wyatt some semblance of direction, which is something he has lacked for much of his career on the main roster.

While it's true that Wyatt would be down in the pecking order among faces on Raw initially behind the likes of Reigns, Balor, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, there is more room for growth on the face side.

Wyatt has essentially exhausted all his resources as a heel, but a face turn is the perfect way to create true buzz and excitement around him for the first time since he was WWE champion on SmackDown.

