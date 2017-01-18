Avery Bradley Injury: Updates on Celtics Guard's Achilles Injury and Return

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley will miss Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks with an Achilles injury.

Bradley Ruled Out vs. Knicks

Wednesday, Jan. 18

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Bradley's injury is described as a sore Achilles.

Bradley did return to the lineup Monday after missing the Celtics' previous four games with an Achilles injury. He played 33 minutes in a 108-98 win over the Charlotte Hornets, but he scored only five points while shooting 2-of-9 from the floor.

An All-Defense selection a year ago, Bradley is on pace for his best NBA season. He is averaging career highs in points (17.7), rebounds (6.9) and assists (2.4), working alongside Isaiah Thomas to create one of the NBA's most dynamic backcourts.

Despite his big season so far, Bradley has been laser-focused on what he can do to improve.

"I already sat down and really made [a list] because I know what I can do to improve," Bradley told reporters in December. "I’m not going to tell you [what's on the list] but when I start doing it, you'll be like, ‘Oh, OK, he added that.' I already know that it’s going to help me out so much. It’s going to make it very hard for people to guard me when I have the ball. It’s going to help."

The Celtics don't have much in the way of backups at the 2 spot but can slide a couple of players away from the ball in order to survive while he's out. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are the likeliest to see an uptick in minutes.