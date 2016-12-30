Michael Bennett, Seahawks Agree to New Contract: Details, Comments and Reaction

Michael Bennett's wish for a new contract has been granted. The Seattle Seahawks and their star defensive lineman agreed to a three-year extension Friday, according to the Huffington Post's Jordan Schultz.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the deal will be worth $31.5 million, which includes $17.5 million guaranteed. Rapoport also provided a yearly breakdown for the contract:

In Michael Bennett’s deal, he earns $16M in 2017 & $19M by Mar. 5 of 2018. His reps worked on it for months, cashed in huge before playoffs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2016

Bennett, 31, has been publicly pushing for a new contract for months. While he signed a four-year, $28.5 million deal before the 2014 season—a deal that was considered by most a hometown discount—Bennett grew unsatisfied with his standing among the NFL's highest-paid defensive linemen.

“Somewhere near the top seven at my position, top eight at my position,’’ Bennett said last year of his salary demands, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Not a lot of guys play inside and out (meaning both tackle and end). Not a lot of guys do what I do. So I feel like I should be somewhere near there.’’

After unsuccessfully going through 2015 without a new deal, Bennett fired agent Drew Rosenhaus in favor of Doug Hendrickson.

Bennett was due to make $6 million in base salary next season. Among defensive ends, he tied for 16th in average annual salary under his old deal, per Spotrac. The new one will bring him current with most players in his general skill range, which seems fair given his level of play since arriving in Seattle.

“He’s, in my opinion, probably the top defensive end in the NFL,” 49ers defensive end Joe Staley said, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website. “He does so many different things, so he’s hard to prepare for. It’s hard to describe it too, it’s kind of a slipperiness. It’s hard to get your hands on him. He does a good job of controlling his body and fighting off blocks and taking away your game plan against him.”

Given his ability to move inside and play defensive tackle, Bennett was arguably one of the best values in football the last few years. That changes under his new deal. Rather than his production being above cost, it'll now become the expectation going forward. Paying Bennett at this rate may force concessions elsewhere, an increasingly common phenomenon on this loaded Seahawks roster.

As the top-end talent starts getting paid as such, the depth is going to go by the wayside. Bennett got what he wanted, and the Seahawks are keeping a great player happy. That's generally a good thing. But every extra dollar increases Seattle's dependence on Bennett's health and level of play exponentially.

