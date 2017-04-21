Madison Bumgarner Injured Rib, Shoulder in Dirt Bike Accident, May Miss 8 Weeks

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with bruised ribs and a sprained left shoulder following a dirt bike accident, according to 95.7 The Game's John Dickinson.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports added Bumgarner is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Buster Olney of ESPN reported the Giants are concerned Bumgarner may be out even longer than two months.

According to Dickinson, the accident occurred during the team's off day in Denver. San Francisco opened a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday night.

Bumgarner has been one of the most effective and durable starting pitchers in Major League Baseball since joining San Francisco's rotation on a full-time basis in 2011.

The four-time All Star and 2014 World Series MVP is a workhorse, entering the 2017 campaign having started at least 31 games and thrown at least 200 innings in six straight seasons.

He has looked like a top-of-the-rotation stud again this season with a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28 strikeouts despite tallying losses in three of his first four starts.

Because of that, any time the 27-year-old hurler misses would damage San Francisco's hopes of making a deep playoff run.

While the Giants' starting rotation boasts some power arms, there are question marks behind Bumgarner.

Should the ace miss a start or two, the Giants will be forced to rely on the likes of Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija, Matt Moore and Matt Cain. All of them have the ability to dominate games, but they tend to be inconsistent.

The Hickory, North Carolina, native entered 2017 having posted a sub-3.00 ERA in four consecutive seasons, and he struck out at least 199 batters in each of those campaigns as well.

As amazing as Bumgarner is on the mound, his hitting is an underrated skill he brings to the table. He has 16 career home runs, and he has won the National League Silver Slugger award for pitchers twice.

The Giants will miss Bumgarner in a number of areas, so while the team has enough quality arms to get by over a short period of time, an extended stay on the DL for the ace could be devastating to its success.