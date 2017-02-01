Austin Jackson to USC: Trojans Land 5-Star OT Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout

Austin Jackson, one of the most coveted prospects in the 2017 recruiting class, decided Wednesday that he's going to play college football at USC.

Richard Obert of AZCentral.com passed along word of the offensive lineman's decision:

Jackson is a 5-star prospect who rates as the No. 30 overall recruit and the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2017 class, per Scout.com, which also noted he's the top incoming freshman at the position from Arizona.

It's easy to see why the North Canyon High School star is so highly touted. He's a tremendous all-around athlete despite his massive frame (6'5", 290 pounds) and should become an even more imposing force as he continues to bulk up. He also has experience playing along the D-line.

Steve Lorenz of 247Wolverine provided a look at Jackson's ability to get upfield while blocking and suggested the potential for an additional offensive role:

He's still a bit rough around the edges in terms of technique, but coaching staffs dream about players with his raw tools. Coaching him through his weaknesses is far easier than trying to find prospects with his intriguing, well-rounded upside.

Jared Cohen of Sports 360 AZ passed along comments from the tackle earlier in the recruiting process concerning what recruiters loved about his skill set.

"Aggression, quick feet," Jackson said. "That's what they like the most. I get around, I played basketball a lot before I started playing football, so getting around on the field just came naturally to me."

The allure of USC is obvious for top prospects. They get to play for a high-profile program under the bright lights of Los Angeles, and NFL scouts are never far away. But the competition for playing time is fierce, particularly along the offensive line.

The Trojans are pretty deep at each line spot, and even as graduations reduce the logjam, Jackson will be forced to outplay several linemen to earn an extended look. Of course, that battle could bring the best out of him in the long run.

Landing a player with Jackson's upside is always a coup for a program. Of course, the next question is how quickly he can make an impact. The transition period is always a challenge for young linemen as they adapt to the speed, so the answer varies.

Ultimately, Jackson's long-term outlook is promising, even if it takes him a little while to work his way into the starting lineup. He could be one of the nation's top tackles as an upperclassman.