    Anthony McFarland Jr. to Maryland: Terrapins Land 4-Star RB Prospect

    Photo credit: Scout.com
    Mike Chiari
January 27, 2017

    Do-everything running back Anthony McFarland Jr. closed his recruitment Friday by committing to play his college ball for Maryland on Bleacher Report's Snapchat:

    The Hyattsville, Maryland, native is among the elite prospects in the Class of 2017. Scout gave him a 4-star grade and ranks him as the No. 71 overall player, No. 6 overall running back and No. 1 running back from the state of Maryland. 

    McFarland is perhaps the most versatile weapon set to make the leap to college football in 2017, as he proved equally capable of running the ball with great effect and catching passes out of both the backfield and the slot at DeMatha Catholic High School.

    His utilitarian style was on full display at the 2016 Under Armour Future 50 Combine when he torched opposing defensive backs, despite not technically being a wide receiver, according to ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren:

    At 5'8½" and 203 pounds, per Scout, McFarland is a difficult player to handle. In addition to his speed and quickness, he has a low center of gravity, which makes it tough to locate him and knock him off stride.

    McFarland also seems to have an ideal attitude entering the college ranks, as he isn't concerned about how he'll be deployed as a freshman, according to Jason Butt of the Washington Post: "They want to keep me on the field to make as many plays as possible. Whenever I get in I make plays. I really don't care whether I'm starting or not. That's the type of mentality I'm going to take from high school. It doesn't matter if I'm starting or not. Let me make a play, let me show what I can do."

    While it's possible he could be a major contributor from the onset, his willingness to do whatever is asked of him should go a long way toward limiting disappointment if he is brought along slowly.

    Based on the fact that McFarland is a jack-of-all-trades, however, it seems likely he will at least play some type of role as a freshman.

    High-profile schools such as Alabama, Penn State and Miami took a run securing McFarland, per Scout, which suggests there is confidence in him to produce both immediately and in the future.

    On the heels of Stanford's Christian McCaffrey taking college football by storm with his versatility, it's easy to get excited about what McFarland could potentially do at the next level as well.

    Maryland has been a middling team in recent years, as it hasn't won more than seven games since 2010 despite reaching a bowl in three of the past four seasons.

    The Terrapins need more big-time recruits to keep pace with the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin in the Big Ten, and McFarland fits the bill.

    Keeping quality players in state is key for Maryland, and the fact it was able to keep McFarland away from some of college football's powers bodes well for a return to prominence.

         

