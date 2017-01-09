Tom Coughlin to Be Named Jaguars Executive VP of Football Operations

Tom Coughlin's NFL career isn't over after all. The former head coach has decided to join the Jacksonville Jaguars as executive vice president of football operations, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Coughlin will join newly hired head coach Doug Marrone. The pair and general manager Dave Caldwell will be under contract for the next three years, per Schefter.

A source told Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, "Would think he [Coughlin] has the final say on everything." Coughlin was not involved in the Jags' interviews with Josh McDaniels and Kyle Shanahan, per O'Halloran.

Coughlin, 70, resigned from his post as the New York Giants head coach after the 2015 season. The move was largely seen as mutual, as the Giants were looking to make a change after three consecutive losing seasons. Coughlin compiled a 102-90 record over a dozen seasons in New York, winning three NFC East championships and two Super Bowls.

Most thought Coughlin's resignation was a pseudo-retirement, but he was quick to dismiss those rumors.

"I didn't say that; I just said I'm not necessarily done with coaching," Coughlin said when asked if he would coach in 2016, per Conor Orr of NFL.com. "Thank you very much for asking."

Coughlin can use his experience to help a Jaguars franchise that hasn't had a winning season since 2007. The squad finished 3-13 in 2016, and it's been six years since it won more than five games.

Now Jacksonville will bring back the man who helped build the organization into a winner after it debuted as an expansion team in 1995. Coughlin was the franchise's first head coach and had executive power, working for the team from its inception through the 2002 season.

During that time, he posted a 68-60 record with four playoff appearances, including trips to the AFC Championship Game in 1996 and 1999. The team has reached the postseason only twice since Coughlin left.

The Jaguars hope he and Marrone can recapture some of that success in 2017 and beyond.