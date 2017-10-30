Greg Monroe Out for 2 Weeks with Calf Injury, Per Bucks HC Jason Kidd

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe will miss two weeks after suffering an injury to his left calf, according to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

"He's had a calf problem and I think he might have just hurt it again in that Boston game," head coach Jason Kidd said.

Monroe played 17 minutes in Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics but was unable to go in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Monroe missed four games during his first two seasons with the Bucks, so it's safe to say this already represents a deviation from recent trends.

Since exercising his $17.9 million player option for the 2017-18 season, the eight-year veteran has averaged 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 48.5 percent from the field, all of which would represent career lows. While it is a small sample size, his role continues to shrink within this rotation.

The Bucks have the frontcourt depth necessary to withstand an injury to Monroe, with John Henson and Mirza Teletovic picking up the slack behind emerging youngster Thon Maker.