Devonta Freeman Diagnosed with Concussion, Will Not Play vs. Steelers

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that running back Devonta Freeman will be held out of action this week after being placed in the concussion protocol, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com.

Freeman proved last year that his breakout 2015 campaign was no fluke. He ran for 1,079 yards, with his yards per carry climbing from 4.0 yards to 4.8 yards between his second and third seasons. He also caught 54 passes for 462 yards and two touchdowns.

In most cases, losing a player of Freeman's ability would be a significant blow to a team's offense. The Falcons, however, have a ready-made replacement waiting in the wings.

While backing up Freeman last year, Tevin Coleman carried the ball 118 times for 520 yards and eight touchdowns. He showed nice versatility as a pass-catcher as well, notching 31 receptions for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

Coleman doesn't have Freeman's overall track record, but Atlanta's ground game will see little drop-off with him in the backfield in a starting role against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.