Odell Beckham Suffers Ankle Injury, Collapses on the Way to Giants Locker Room

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham left Monday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury, the team announced.

The Giants later announced Beckham underwent X-rays at the stadium, and the results came back negative. He was also evaluated for a concussion but was cleared, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.



Beckham, 24, went to the locker room following a low hit, via ESPN:

Bill Hofheimer of ESPN shared an image of the receiver after he left the game:

Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network added more context to the injury:

During the 2016 season, Beckham finished with 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. He responded admirably after going without a touchdown across the first four games of the season and seemingly being on the verge of a meltdown at times.

Injuries have kept Beckham off the field in some instances and less than 100 percent in others during his three-year NFL career. He missed the first four games of his rookie season while recovering from a hamstring injury, and he missed one game in 2015.

The Giants offense is significantly less dynamic with Beckham on the bench. The LSU product is one of the NFL's most exciting skill-position players, as he's able to bail out Eli Manning with spectacular catches while making the extraordinary seem routine. Beckham has also impressed since his arrival with his ability to handle the in-between routes that separate a mere deep threat from a true star.