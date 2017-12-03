    Alec Ogletree Suffers Elbow Injury During Rams vs. Cardinals; Ruled Out

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2017

    St. Louis Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a 9-yard loss during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
    Billy Hurst/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an elbow injury, per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.

    Ogletree intercepted a pass and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown, flipping into the end zone.

    Alden Gonzalez of ESPN didn't believe the linebacker hurt himself in the celebration, although it's unclear when he picked up the injury.

    Durability has been a defining factor in Ogletree's career outside the 2015 season, so this injury is a difficult blow for Los Angeles. He played all 16 games in his three other campaigns and developed into one of the team's most reliable defenders, although he played just four contests in 2015 because of an ankle setback.

    When healthy, Ogletree's speed and athleticism at the position jump out, and he can pursue a running back across the field or stick with tight ends or backs in pass coverage. What's more, he is versatile enough to plug holes in the middle or attack the passer off the edge and tallied a career-best 136 combined tackles last year.

    He had 76 tackles entering the day with two sacks.

    If Ogletree is forced to miss extensive time, others will have to fill the void and keep the Rams defense afloat.

    Bryce Hager can pursue ball-carriers on the outside or stick with pass-catchers in coverage. Los Angeles also has veteran Mark Barron at its disposal.

    They may not be the proven commodity that Ogletree is, but the Rams need them to shoulder the load until the starter returns.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      It's Never Been Easier to Hate the Patriots

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russell Wilson Is Greatest 1-Man Show in NFL

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Winners and Losers of NFL Week 13

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Fans Appear to Have Tossed Another 'Object' at Pats

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer