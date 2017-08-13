Marqise Lee Carted Off at Jaguars Practice After Non-Contact Leg Injury

John Raoux/Associated Press

Marqise Lee's injury woes have cropped up again, as the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver suffered an injury to his leg.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Lee suffered a right leg injury during Sunday's practice and was taken from the field on a cart. DiRocco noted Lee's injury was of the non-contact variety and came during seven-on-seven drills.

Lee's rookie season in 2014 was interrupted after two games because of ankle and hamstring problems, though he did end up playing 13 games, making eight starts along the way.

Hamstring problems plagued Lee during preseason in 2015 and bled into the regular season when he missed the season opener against Carolina. He returned in Week 2 with two receptions for 27 yards, but he missed five more games with the same issue.

Lee has been supplanted on the depth chart by Allen Hurns and Allen Robinson, though he finally showed some ability to stay healthy in 2016 when he appeared in all 16 games for the first time. The 25-year-old set career highs with 63 receptions, 851 receiving yards, three touchdowns and 13.5 yards per reception.

The former USC star was taken 39th overall by Jacksonville in 2014 and occasionally flashes the upside he showed in college, but injuries may force Lee to take on a smaller role until he consistently proves himself capable of handling the rigors of an NFL season.