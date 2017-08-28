    Andriy Yarmolenko Transfers to Borussia Dortmund, Agrees to 4-Year Contract

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2017

    Andriy Yarmolenko of Ukraine celebrates his goal against U.S. during an international friendly match at Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in southern city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Wednesday, March 5, 2014. The Ukrainians are facing the United States in a friendly in Cyprus, a match moved from Kharkiv, Ukraine, to Larnaca for security reasons. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    Petros Karadjias/Associated Press

    Dynamo Kiev captain Andriy Yarmolenko has completed a move to Borussia Dortmund, taking his career beyond the borders of Ukraine for the first time.

    The club presented the player on Monday: 

    According to Squawka News, he has signed a four-year deal.

    Fans may remember Yarmolenko from Kiev's meeting with Everton in the 2014-15 UEFA Europa League, where the Ukraine international put together a fantastic performance and scored in a 5-2 win.

    The 27-year-old has been one of Dynamo's most consistent performers the past few years and has also done well for the national team.

    Here's a look at some of his highlights:

             

    Yarmolenko is a bit of an enigma. Casual fans may be unfamiliar with the player, but scouts and pundits have been trying to determine his perfect position and fit in any system for years.

    Bleacher Report's Lars Pollmann is unsure how he'll fare, but he was excited with his arrival, nonetheless:

    Yarmolenko could be one of the biggest value signings of the window, but he carries a certain risk. The Ukrainian has never played for a team outside of his country of birth and will be in for quite the culture shock when he faces defenders of an entirely different caliber.

    Fans shouldn't be too quick to judge, as it might take some time for him to adapt to his new surroundings and the new league. Yarmolenko has all of the physical tools to be a success, so in this case, patience will be a virtue.

