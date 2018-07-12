WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Not Mentioned on Raw to Keep Focus on Extreme Rules

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, Brock Lesnar makes his entrance at Wrestlemania XXXI in Santa Clara, Calif. Lesnar, the former WWE and UFC heavyweight champion, was selected Monday, June 27, 2016, as the cover superstar for the WWE 2K17 video game that is set for an Oct. 11 release. (AP Photo/Don Feria, File)
Don Feria/Associated Press

WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar reportedly wasn't mentioned on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw because of chairman Vince McMahon.

On Thursday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported (via Dominic DeAngelo of Wrestle Zone) that McMahon made the decision to ensure Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view the "sole focus" of the company's flagship weekly show.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report