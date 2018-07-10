Adam Silver: Personal View Is NBA Is Ready to Allow Players to Enter Draft at 18

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The NBA appears to be inching closer to eliminating the one-and-done rule.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday in Las Vegas, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he believes the league will soon eliminate its age limit and allow 18-year-olds to declare for the draft.

"My personal view is that we're ready to make that change," Silver said, according to USA Today's Sam Amick.

Earlier Tuesday, National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts hinted an announcement could be forthcoming.

According to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps, Roberts told reporters to "stay tuned" and expect news at some point in "the next few months."

Last month, ESPN.com's Zach Lowe obtained a memo from the NBA to all 30 teams that explained "eligibility rules" could be changed as early as 2021 but not sooner.

In November, Silver told ESPN's Mike and Mike (h/t Sporting News' Mike DeCourcy) why a change was in the league's best interest:

"I think something has to change. It's clearly not working for the college game. ... From our standpoint, if the players in that one year of college aren't getting the kind of development we like to see them get coming into the NBA, aren't playing in the NCAA Tournament, aren't competing against top-notch competition, I think we have to take a step back and figure out if we're better off taking those players at a younger age and working on their training and development full-time."