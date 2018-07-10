WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 10

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 10July 11, 2018
The cruiserweight division almost feels like a different company at this point because WWE has all but ignored it on Raw and pay-per-views, but that hasn't stopped the competitors from producing incredible performances.
Last week's main event showdown between Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy was yet another Match of the Year candidate from two of the most talented wrestlers on the entire roster.
They manage to outdo their previous encounter every time these two step into the ring together, which seems like an impossible task until they do it.
This week's show was headlined by a Cruiserweight Championship match between Cedric Alexander and Hideo Itami.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Tuesday's episode of WWE 205 Live.
Tony Nese Vs.Kalisto
- Murphy has a great scowl. At this point, seeing him smile would be weird.
- I would say WWE should sell the noisemakers Metalik and Dorado were using, but they would be annoying if the whole crowd was allowed to use them.
- Kalisto's outfit looked like a tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick gave a promo about being done with Lucha House Party and setting their sights on the title. It looks like they are going to stay aligned for now.
Tony Nese and Murphy have formed an alliance over the past couple of months. They don't always appear together, but Murphy was there for his friend this week as he took on Kalisto. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik were at ringside, too, so it was only fair for Nese to have some company.
Nese has never found the kind of success on 205 Live someone at his level deserves, but he has been picking up more win over the past few months, so there is still hope for him.
The powerhouse and the high-flyer played to their strengths during this match. Nese focused on overpowering his smaller opponent and Kalisto tried to take to the skies as much as possible.
An argument between Murphy and the rest of Lucha House Party at ringside distracted Tony Abs, so Murphy attacked Kalisto to cause a disqualification.
The announcers planted the seeds to his breakdown early in the match by talking about how he has been inconsolable since losing to Ali last week. Nese was actually the voice of reason when he tried to talk Murphy down as they walked up the ramp.
This was a decent match, but it felt like they were stuck in second gear as they waited for Murphy to trigger the DQ. Hopefully, this will lead to something better next week.
Grade: C
Lio Rush vs. Colin Delaney
- Akira Tozawa came down to watch the match from ringside. Rush gave him a chair to sit in, but Tozawa knocked it over.
- Rush is great at playing a confident, unlikable heel. He has a bright future if he can stay out of trouble.
- Tozawa told Rush he has done nothing to deserve the attitude he has and accepted the challenge Rush issued last week. This exchange is the most interesting thing Tozawa has done since winning the title last year.
Newcomer Lio Rush took on someone the WWE Universe may remember from his days in ECW by the name of Colin Delaney.
Delaney appeared in a match with Braun Strowman a while back, but this is his first appearance on 205 Live. He used to be known as the scrawniest guy in the ring, but he has packed on enough muscle over the years to be the bigger man in this bout.
Rush is known for his speed and agility, so he has never cared about being the smaller competitor. After Delaney surprised him with a roll-up, The Man of the Hour took control and dominated the rest of the match.
He finished off his opponent with the Final Hour, which is just his version of a frog splash. The match may have been short, but Rush managed to hit several impressive maneuvers to put on an impressive performance.
Grade: B-
Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami (Cruiserweight Title)
- Itami's entrance needs something extra. His music isn't great and he just walks to the ring. He doesn't even wear his ring jacket anymore.
- Alexander has some of the loudest strikes in the business. He and Itami did not hold back one bit. They ended up hitting each other in the face a little too hard more than once.
- Itami questioned the ref's count every time he only kept Alexander down for two. It's a great heel move we don't see as often as we used to.
- Alexander's somersault senton almost completely missed Itami. He landed on his back right on the floor.
- Charles Robinson needs to be in the Hall of Fame someday. He is one of the best refs in the history of WWE.
- Itami dropkicking Alexander's head into the ring steps looked like attempted homicide. That's how brutal it was.
Itami talks a lot about wanting respect, but he proved he is unwilling to show his opponents any when he pie-faced Alexander after their first collar-and-elbow tie up.
The Japanese Superstar is known around the world as one of the most vicious strikers in the industry, and he put those skills on full display as he unloaded with kicks to Alexander's head and body.
The champion held his own with kicks and chops, but his greatest strength comes from his ability to do things in the ring most wrestlers would be too afraid to even attempt. He makes doing a flip look as natural as walking.
Unlike last week's frenetic main event, this match focused more on telling a story. Itami was vocal about wanting respect as he taunted the crowd and his opponent during the times he was in control.
Unfortunately, this match suffered a bit because the majority of the crowd did not give it the kind of reaction it deserved. The way a live audience reacts can change the way a match comes across on television in both good and bad ways.
After a fun final sequence, Alexander hit the Lumbar Check to get the victory and retain his title. For their first match together, Alexander and Itami had great chemistry. Let's hope this is not the last time they do battle.
Grade: A-
