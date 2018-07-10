WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 10

1 of 3

Tony Nese and Murphy have formed an alliance over the past couple of months. They don't always appear together, but Murphy was there for his friend this week as he took on Kalisto. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik were at ringside, too, so it was only fair for Nese to have some company.

Nese has never found the kind of success on 205 Live someone at his level deserves, but he has been picking up more win over the past few months, so there is still hope for him.

The powerhouse and the high-flyer played to their strengths during this match. Nese focused on overpowering his smaller opponent and Kalisto tried to take to the skies as much as possible.

An argument between Murphy and the rest of Lucha House Party at ringside distracted Tony Abs, so Murphy attacked Kalisto to cause a disqualification.

The announcers planted the seeds to his breakdown early in the match by talking about how he has been inconsolable since losing to Ali last week. Nese was actually the voice of reason when he tried to talk Murphy down as they walked up the ramp.

This was a decent match, but it felt like they were stuck in second gear as they waited for Murphy to trigger the DQ. Hopefully, this will lead to something better next week.

Grade: C

Notes and Highlights