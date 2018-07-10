WWE Raw Results: Brawl Highlights PPV Hype and Biggest Takeaways from July 9

3 of 4

To say Bobby Roode's run as a babyface on the main roster has been somewhat disappointing would be an understatement.

While he struts to the ring to a popular theme song that has fans singing along, the reaction he generates after the music stops is alarming.

Monday night, Roode teamed with Finn Balor to battle Constable Corbin and Elias in a tag team match. While Balor continues to inspire reactions stronger than his placement on the show, Roode's was much colder and less enthusiastic.

Much of that can be attributed to the fact that Roode, despite his catchy theme song, is an underdeveloped character that has yet to give the audience a reason to give a damn about him. He is technically solid, he has fantastic timing and can have a good match with anyone. There is just no reason for anyone to care if he does.

Roode needs a heel turn.

As fans witnessed during his time in TNA and NXT, Roode is a much more effective bad guy. More importantly, he has excelled at the highest level of competition in that role. As a throwback to the days of Ric Flair, a loudmouthed and egotistical villain whose robe-wearing and aisle struts make him easily unlikable, he has won titles and headlined shows.

Without any obvious heels ready to consistently appear at the top of the Raw card, Roode has the potential to enjoy considerable success on the flagship show. To do so, though, he will have to shed the disappointment of this most recent run and embrace the same insufferable bad guy that led him to his greatest successes elsewhere.