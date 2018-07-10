Fulham Reportedly Beat out Chelsea, Dortmund, Arsenal to Jean Michael Seri Deal

FRANCK PENNANT/Getty Images

Fulham have reportedly completed transfer for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri amid competition from Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, who were also pursuing a deal.

Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport shared the news of Seri's potential move to Fulham after French journalist Manu Lonjon (h/t the Daily Star) had reported the Blues had struck terms with Seri.

Earlier in the day, Ed Aarons of the Guardian reported that Borussia Dortmund were poised to meet the player to discuss a switch, while Arsenal had also been linked to the midfielder, via Harry Howes of the Daily Star.

According to the Daily Star, Seri has a £35 million release clause in his contract that is set to expire later this summer.

In three seasons at Nice he's made major developments as a player. As these numbers illustrate, not only is he always seeking to get on the ball, Seri rarely gives possession away:

Seri's playmaking abilities next to someone like N'Golo Kante, who is a midfielder who seeks to disrupt rather than distribute would have made him a fine purchase for the Blues before Fulham's stunning coup.

With that in mind, James Robson of the Manchester Evening News said last month that Seri is a player Manchester City have looked at:

Given Fulham's resources compared to their rivals for Seri's signature, if they are able to get the move across the line, it would be a major boost to their efforts to remain in the Premier League after gaining promotion.