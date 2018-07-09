Ronda Rousey Announced as Playable Character in WWE 2K19

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey will be a playable character in WWE 2K19, WWE Games announced Monday night.

Rousey will be available along with Rey Mysterio for those who pre-order WWE 2K19 prior to its release on Oct. 9:

This will be the first time Rousey is featured in a WWE-licensed video game. She was also featured in EA Sports' UFC video game series and was the cover star with Conor McGregor for UFC 2 in 2016.

Rousey has wrestled in two televised matches since making her first appearance at Royal Rumble 2018 in January. She teamed with Kurt Angle to beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 and then defeated Nia Jax by disqualification at Money in the Bank.

Since her arrival, WWE fans have fantasy-booked Rousey in feuds with the company's top female stars. WWE 2K19 will allow them to play out those matchups at home.