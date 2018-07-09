Ronda Rousey Announced as Playable Character in WWE 2K19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 05: Ronda Rousey speaks as she becomes the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey will be a playable character in WWE 2K19, WWE Games announced Monday night.  

Rousey will be available along with Rey Mysterio for those who pre-order WWE 2K19 prior to its release on Oct. 9:

This will be the first time Rousey is featured in a WWE-licensed video game. She was also featured in EA Sports' UFC video game series and was the cover star with Conor McGregor for UFC 2 in 2016.

Rousey has wrestled in two televised matches since making her first appearance at Royal Rumble 2018 in January. She teamed with Kurt Angle to beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 and then defeated Nia Jax by disqualification at Money in the Bank.

Since her arrival, WWE fans have fantasy-booked Rousey in feuds with the company's top female stars. WWE 2K19 will allow them to play out those matchups at home.

