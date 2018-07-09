Arthur Completes Transfer to Barcelona, Given €400 Million Buyout Clause

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Barcelona confirmed on Monday they have signed midfielder Arthur from Brazilian side Gremio in a deal worth €40 million (£35.4 million):

The 21-year-old will sign a six-year deal at the Camp Nou and has a release clause of €400 million (£354 million), per the club's official website.

Barcelona shared a profile of their latest signing:

Arthur is one of the brightest talents in Brazilian football and looks a good fit for Barcelona. He is a central midfielder with great vision, is excellent in possession and looks as though he can follow in the footsteps of club legends Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

FootballTalentScout showed what he can bring to the Camp Nou:

The midfielder has caught Barcelona's eye with his performances for Gremio. He was named the best midfielder of the season in April and has won the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores with Gremio.

He has featured for Brazil at Under-17 and Under-20 level and was called up to the senior Brazil squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile, although he is yet to make his full international debut.

Football writer Paulo Freitas said he's ready for the senior side:

Arthur spoke about his move to the Camp Nou in a press conference to announce his departure from Gremio on Friday, per Football Espana.

He said: "I’m fulfilling a dream and I have to thank [Gremio] for this. It’s not a goodbye but rather a 'see you later' and I hope to be able to come back one day."

Arthur's arrival comes in the wake of Paulinho's departure from Barcelona to former side Guangzhou Evergrande after just one season at the Camp Nou.

His exit has freed up one of Barcelona's three non-EU spots in the squad, per The Independent. That spot now appears to have gone to Arthur with Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina taking the other two places.

Much will be expected of Arthur at Barcelona as he has been so highly-rated, although it's likely that manager Ernesto Valverde will slowly assimilate him into his team at first.

The youngster will need time to adjust to a new country and a new league, but if he can live up to his apparent potential Barcelona may have a rare talent on their hands.