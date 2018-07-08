Arsenal Transfer News: 19-Year-Old Matteo Guendouzi Rumoured to Join Soon

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Lorient to sign their midfield prospect Matteo Guendouzi.

The news was relayed by Sky Sports News on Sunday:

Additionally, there have been stories surfacing from France that the Gunners are seeking to secure the 19-year-old:

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal are close to getting the transfer wrapped up. It's added that Guendouzi was linked with a possible move to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

The youngster started out in Paris Saint-Germain's academy before being snapped up by Lorient in 2014. He made his first-team debut during the 2016-17 term and was a rotation player in the squad last season, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

Lorient are currently in the second tier of French football and missed out on a playoff spot by three points last season. Guendouzi has shown flashes of brilliant potential, though, earning a call-up for the France under-20 side last year.

Get French Football News provided more information as to what type of footballer Arsenal are poised to bring in:

Should Guendouzi come in, it'd be an exciting acquisition for Arsenal in a summer of significant changes.

New manager Unai Emery has already been busy in the transfer market, snapping up Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos already.

According to Sky Sports News, the Gunners are also keen to strengthen their midfield options. In addition to Guendouzi, Sampdoria and Uruguay star Lucas Torreira is said to be edging closer to making a £26 million move to north London, but it's said there is still work to be done before the transfer is finalised.