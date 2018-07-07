Unnamed Former UCLA, NBA Player Found Dead After Standoff with Police

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018

Basketballs are seen on the court during warm ups before the Dallas Mavericks played the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

An unnamed former UCLA and NBA player barricaded himself inside a house after firing a gun at police officers Friday night.

Per KABC-TV in Los Angeles, the man's mother called authorities to let them know her son was "acting erratically." He then opened fire at the Sherman Oaks residence when officers arrived to check on him. 

Per James H. Williams of the So Cal News Group, the man was found dead at the scene after the SWAT team entered the residence.

"SWAT entered the residence and located an unresponsive male," per the Los Angeles Police Department HQ. "LAFD responded and pronounced the male dead at [the] scene. Investigators from our Force Investigation Division are at [the] scene conducting a thorough investigation, and we will provide more details as they become available."

The man was believed to be in his mid-20s.

Related

    Former UCLA Player Found Dead After Police Standoff

    UCLA Basketball logo
    UCLA Basketball

    Former UCLA Player Found Dead After Police Standoff

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LaVine's Offer Sheet Matched by Bulls

    UCLA Basketball logo
    UCLA Basketball

    Report: LaVine's Offer Sheet Matched by Bulls

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyle Anderson Signs Offer Sheet with Grizz

    UCLA Basketball logo
    UCLA Basketball

    Report: Kyle Anderson Signs Offer Sheet with Grizz

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LaVine Agrees to Offer Sheet with Kings

    UCLA Basketball logo
    UCLA Basketball

    Report: LaVine Agrees to Offer Sheet with Kings

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report