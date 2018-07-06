Ian Clark Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 04: Ian Clark #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after scorin a three pointer during Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at the Smoothie King Center on May 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Free-agent shooting guard Ian Clark reportedly reached an agreement Friday to re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported it's a one-year deal.

Clark originally signed with the Pelicans last August and proceeded to average a career-best 7.4 points across 74 appearances. That was the only bright spot, however, as he ranked 66th out of 87 qualified shooting guards in Player Efficiency Rating, per ESPN.com.

The 27-year-old Belmont University product previously played for the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors since going undrafted in 2013. He won a championship with the Dubs in 2017.

Clark has worked almost exclusively as a reserve throughout his NBA career. He's only made three starts out of 270 games played.

He'll likely struggle to earn consistent minutes in a New Orleans backcourt that also features Elfrid Payton, Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore.

