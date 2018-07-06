Ian Clark Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Pelicans

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Free-agent shooting guard Ian Clark reportedly reached an agreement Friday to re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported it's a one-year deal.

Clark originally signed with the Pelicans last August and proceeded to average a career-best 7.4 points across 74 appearances. That was the only bright spot, however, as he ranked 66th out of 87 qualified shooting guards in Player Efficiency Rating, per ESPN.com.

The 27-year-old Belmont University product previously played for the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors since going undrafted in 2013. He won a championship with the Dubs in 2017.

Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Right Arrow Icon

Clark has worked almost exclusively as a reserve throughout his NBA career. He's only made three starts out of 270 games played.

He'll likely struggle to earn consistent minutes in a New Orleans backcourt that also features Elfrid Payton, Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore.