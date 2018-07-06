WWE's The Miz to Play in 2018 MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game

GAIL BURTON/Associated Press

WWE Superstar The Miz announced Friday that he will play in the 2018 MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game on July 15.

The Miz made it official with the following video on Twitter:

The game—which will take place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.—is consistently among the most fun and entertaining parts of the All-Star festivities.

Former MLB stars team up with actors, musicians, athletes from different sports and other well-known figures to take part in a good-natured competition that almost always makes for great television.

The Miz is the self-proclaimed most must-see Superstar in WWE history, which makes him an ideal fit for the game.

As a one-time WWE champion, two-time United States champion, six-time Tag Team champion and eight-time Intercontinental champion, The Miz is one of the most successful Superstars to ever step foot inside a WWE ring.

He is also a crossover star due to his forays into acting.

The Parma, Ohio, native was a multi-sport athlete in high school, meaning he has the athletic ability to be a big-time contributor at the event.

Given his skill set and his entertainment value, The Miz has everything needed to make the 2018 MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game awesome.