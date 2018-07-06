Maryland Subpoenaed in FBI College Basketball Corruption Investigation

Associated Press

The University of Maryland acknowledged Friday that it has been subpoenaed as part of the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball, according to Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports.

Per Jeff Ermann of 247Sports, Maryland released information regarding two subpoenas it received. One is related to former Terrapins center Diamond Stone, and the other concerns Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, who was recruited by Maryland.

In February, Forde and Pete Thamel released a report based on federal documents related to the investigation.

Several high-profile schools, players and coaches were named in the report.

Maryland released the following statement in reference to the subpoenas, according to Ermann:

"On March 15, 2018 and June 29, 2018, the University received grand jury subpoenas for documents related to the ongoing federal investigation of college basketball. The University complied with the subpoenas by providing responsive records. None of the responsive records shows evidence of any violations of applicable laws or NCAA bylaws by University coaches, staff or players. The University has cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing federal investigation."

Forde and Thamel reported that a balance sheet for the ASM Sports agency listed Stone as receiving a $14,303 loan.

Per Ermann, the first subpoena asked for information about contact between Maryland employees and Christian Dawkins. Dawkins was an associate of ASM Sports agent Andy Miller, and he is alleged to have been the middle man in the allocation of impermissible benefits to multiple college basketball players.

While Stone's name was redacted, Ermann noted that sources confirmed he is the player in question in the following passage from the subpoena: "Any documents, including communications, regarding or relating to former Maryland student-athlete [redacted] including but not limited to documents reflecting or regarding any improper payments or benefits provided to [redacted]'s family, or a representative of [redacted]'s family."

Additionally, the first subpoena asked for the personnel file of Maryland assistant coach Orlando Ranson.

Stone spent the 2015-16 season at Maryland, averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game before entering the NBA draft.

He was selected in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans and immediately traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Stone has bounced around with multiple teams, but he is currently part of the Utah Jazz's summer-league roster.

The second subpoena is related to one of De Sousa's "handlers," who allegedly asked Kansas for money to repay a school he was supposed to attend.

Maryland was among the schools that heavily recruited De Sousa.

That subpoena asked for "any documents, including communications, regarding or relating to the recruitment, eligibility and/or amateur status of prospective student-athlete Silvio De Sousa."