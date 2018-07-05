Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart Prank Customers in Las Vegas Sneaker Shop

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2018

Rising Los Angeles Lakers stars Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart had some fun with Bleacher Report hosts Shakir Standley and Adam Lefkoe in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Kuzma and Hart were in town for the Las Vegas Summer League and teamed up with B/R to prank customers at the 12AM:RUN sneaker shop.

With Standley and Lefkoe posing as workers at the store, Kuzma and Hart made them do and say a series of embarrassing things by giving directions via earpieces from another room.

Check out the hilarity that ensued when Kuzma and Hart got their creative and comedic juices flowing.

