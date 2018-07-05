Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart Prank Customers in Las Vegas Sneaker Shop

Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Right Arrow Icon

Rising Los Angeles Lakers stars Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart had some fun with Bleacher Report hosts Shakir Standley and Adam Lefkoe in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Kuzma and Hart were in town for the Las Vegas Summer League and teamed up with B/R to prank customers at the 12AM:RUN sneaker shop.

With Standley and Lefkoe posing as workers at the store, Kuzma and Hart made them do and say a series of embarrassing things by giving directions via earpieces from another room.

Check out the hilarity that ensued when Kuzma and Hart got their creative and comedic juices flowing.