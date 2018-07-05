Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Star Asks for Juventus Move

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly requested to make a switch to Juventus this summer.

Speculation has gathered pace in recent days about Ronaldo potentially leaving the Santiago Bernabeu for the Italian champions in the coming weeks.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 33-year-old has made it clear to club president Florentino Perez he wants out:

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague also said the Portugal international wants to move to Turin ahead of the 2018-19 season:

It has been reported by Simon Stone of BBC Sport that Juventus are ready to pay £88 million to bring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Manchester United and has gone on to become one of the all-time greats for Los Blancos.

Ronaldo has won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid on four occasions in the last five years, including the last three in a row. In those games, he's scored three goals, as well as the winning spot-kick in a penalty shootout triumph in 2016.

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

The forward has also helped Real Madrid to two La Liga titles and usurped Alfredo Di Stefano as the club's all-time record goalscorer.

While Ronaldo has had to adjust his game in recent years, last season he showed he can still be decisive at the highest level, as he scored 41 times in La Liga and the Champions League. It's that razor-sharp instinct in front of goal that seems to be key to Juventus' willingness to spend big on the player.

The Italian champions know better than anyone what Ronaldo is capable of on the biggest stage:

Ronaldo netted three times over two legs of the Champions League quarter-final between the two teams earlier this year. One was a stunning overhead kick in Turin that prompted the Juventus supporters to stand and applaud a moment of genuine quality.

In 2017, Ronaldo was also on the scoresheet twice against Juve in the Champions League final as he helped Madrid to a comfortable 4-1 win.

To sign a player of Ronaldo's pedigree would be a huge coup, even for a club as esteemed as Juventus. And while the Bianconeri have dominated Italian football, winning the last seven Serie A titles in a row, they haven't quite been able to go all the way in Europe, losing two of the last four Champions League finals.

Matteo Bonetti of beIN Sports is excited about what the Portuguese would add in Italy:

Still, a deal that would involve a huge transfer fee and massive wages is unlikely to be straightforward. Key figures at Real Madrid may not be willing to see arguably the club's greatest-ever footballer leave for a potential European rival, either.

Yet there are parts of this possible move that make sense as Madrid enter a new era under manager Julen Lopetegui. While Ronaldo is still a force, to receive the money aforementioned for a player with limited time left at the highest level would be good business in the eyes of some.