Todd Gurley: NFL Players Deserve Guaranteed Contracts, Could Strike to Get Them

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley expressed his belief Wednesday that all NFL players should have guaranteed contracts.

When asked by TMZ Sports what needs to happen in order to make guaranteed contracts a reality, Gurley responded by saying, "Lockout in a couple years."

The current NFL collective bargaining agreement expires in 2021.

Last year, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith called a strike or lockout in 2021 a "virtual certainty," per SI.com.

Guaranteed contracts are commonplace in the NBA, MLB and NHL, but they don't exist in full as part of the NFL.

While many of the NFL's top players have contracts that include a large amount of guaranteed money, including up-front signing bonuses, teams are free to release players without paying the full value of their contracts.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung argued Tuesday that NFL players are "most in need" of guaranteed contracts due to the risks involved with playing football.

Fully guaranteed contracts would benefit all NFL players, but Gurley is an example of someone who would like to see them introduced in the near future.

He has two years remaining on his contract before being eligible for free agency in 2020.

Gurley is coming off a career year that saw him get named NFL Offensive Player of the Year while finishing second to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the MVP voting.

Gurley has an injury history, though, as he tore his ACL in college.

Considering he plays a position as physically demanding as running back, Gurley is a prime example of an elite player who has a lot to gain from the safeguard of a guaranteed deal.