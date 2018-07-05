2018 World Cup Odds: Brazil, France, England Favored Ahead of Quarterfinals

Andre Penner/Associated Press

Brazil, the pre-tournament favorite for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has maintained its favored status heading into the quarterfinals in Russia, starting Friday.

OddsShark provided updated betting lines for the eight remaining squads Thursday, with Brazil edging France and England for the top spot:

The Selecao, who have long been known for their attacking skill and aggressive style of play led by legends such as Pele and Ronaldo, are finding success through a defensive mindset under manager Tite.

Brazil allowed just one goal in three matches during the group stage and secured a 2-0 victory over Mexico to advance through the round of 16.

Although the formula has been successful, with Neymar and Philippe Coutinho providing timely offensive contributions, it will likely need better efficiency in the attacking third for the country to raise its sixth World Cup trophy.

As calls for Liverpool's Roberto Firmino to replace Gabriel Jesus have grown louder, Tite has continued to support the Manchester City rising star.

"[Jesus] helps the team, and against Mexico he was important to help contain the opposition at a time other players were overloaded," he told reporters. "Yes, it pains me to leave Firmino on the bench, but the opportunities for him could happen, either with Gabriel on the pitch or not."

The Brazilians could need to showcase more firepower up front in the quarterfinals against a Belgium side averaging three goals per match in the tournament. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Firmino on the pitch coming out of halftime if Jesus' goal drought continues.

Meanwhile, England's chances of winning the World Cup for the first time since 1966 were bolstered by landing on the weaker side of the bracket. It's no surprise to see the Three Lions favored to reach the final over Croatia, Russia and Sweden.

The top half, featuring powerhouses Brazil, Belgium and France, along with a moderate long shot in Uruguay, is far more competitive, and that's reflected in the updated odds.