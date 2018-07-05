Report: Tottenham Bid €50M for Chelsea Target Christian Pulisic

TF-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a €50 million (£44 million) bid for Borussia Dortmund playmaker Christian Pulisic.

According to German outlet Kicker (h/t Calciomercato), the north London outfit have made the first move to try to sign the United States international despite him being on Arsenal and Liverpool's radars for some time.

Per MailOnline's Mike Keegan, Chelsea are also interested in signing Pulisic as they plan a squad overhaul ahead of a crucial 2018-19 campaign.

However, Spurs may just have beaten their Premier League rivals to the punch by lodging a bid.

Despite being only 19 years old, Pulisic has been a key part of the Dortmund first team for two seasons.

He is one of the most exciting young creative players in Europe and has the numbers to back it up, per Opta:

A 21-time United States international, Pulisic was recently showered with praise by former U.S. men's national team striker Eddie Johnson, who told the Seattle Sounders' Winging It podcast (via Bundesliga.com):

"He's the best American player that I've ever seen since I started playing soccer as a kid in the USA. Having played with Claudio Reyna, having played Landon Donovan, having played with Clint Dempsey—where he's at now, with his experience and how he sees the game and how he understands the game he's miles and miles ahead of everyone else."

Dortmund are a superb club and have nurtured Pulisic brilliantly as he has started his senior career.

However, Spurs could arguably offer the Pennsylvania-born teenager more than the German outfit, both in terms of financial rewards and on-field success.

Mauricio Pochettino has established a reputation as one of the premier managers working in football today and, although Spurs have yet to win any silverware under the Argentinian, they are a club firmly on an upward curve.

Well established now as a UEFA Champions League club, Spurs will also have designs on challenging for the Premier League title next term after finishing in the top three in each of the last three campaigns.

Pulisic boasts the versatility to slot into the Spurs attack alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son, and he could become a key player as the north London club look to become a European powerhouse.