WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from July 4

Credit: WWE.com

Hoping to continue building momentum for herself after a crushing defeat at the hands of NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai kicked off this week's broadcast against renowned independent star Santana Garrett.

Garrett got more offense in on Kai than expected, grounding the Kiwi and negating her speed advantage.

Kai fought back, delivering an enzuigiri kick and one of her trademark running corner kicks.

A backstabber earned her the hard-fought victory.

Result

Kai defeated Garrett

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a fun little sprint of a match that put Kai over as the resourceful underdog but also spotlighted the underrated Garrett.

She may not have fared well against Baszler, but Kai has tremendous upside and has the potential to be the lovable babyface champion the brand has not had since Bayley.

She can work, she brings a high-intensity striking offense to her mat game and she has international appeal. Whether she can jump someone like the immensely popular Candice LeRae or the red-hot Bianca Belair is the question.