WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Reportedly Cited for Careless Driving After 3-Car Crash

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has reportedly been cited for careless driving for his role in a three-car accident Friday.

According to TMZ, the incident report said Wyatt exhibited "failure to operate his vehicle in a careful and prudent manner," and stated he was "inattentive."

Wyatt has briefly hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida, before getting treated and released.

It was also written in the incident report that Wyatt crashed into the car in front of him while not paying attention, which resulted in that car hitting another vehicle.

When asked by TMZ about his status after the accident, Wyatt said, "I'm gonna live through it because I can't die."

WWE released a statement regarding Wyatt on Monday that said he suffered "multiple injuries" due to a "head-on automobile collision" that left his car "totaled."

Due to the injuries, Wyatt did not appear on Monday's episode of Raw, leaving tag team partner Matt Hardy to face Curtis Axel of the B-Team in a losing effort.

Wyatt is one half of the Raw Tag Team champions with Hardy, and they are scheduled to defend the titles against Axel and Bo Dallas at Extreme Rules on July 15 in Pittsburgh.