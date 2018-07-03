WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 3

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 3July 4, 2018
The cruiserweight division went through a lot of growing pains during its first year, but 205 Live has been getting steadily better thanks to a change in direction a few months ago.
Superstars like Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy have emerged as major stars alongside names like Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak as leaders in the division.
Lio Rush made his presence felt last week with an impressive, albeit short, debut match against a local jobber, so it will be interesting to see if WWE puts him right into a feud or gives him time to establish himself with the WWE Universe.
This week's show was headlined by Ali vs. Murphy in a No Disqualification match due to Hideo Itami interrupting their last bout by attacking both men.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
TJP vs. Noam Dar
- Drake Maverick has become the best authority figure on WWE television. Management is actually using him properly instead of letting everyone walk all over him like most General Managers.
- If Dar remains a good guy, the WWE Universe needs to bring back the Imperial March chant using Dar's name.
- Dar's tights and jacket had a cool design. It's a big step up from the gear he used to wear.
- TJP blew off an interview backstage after the match.
After complaining about having to face jobbers in his last several matches, TJP was given some real competition by Maverick in the form of the returning Noam Dar.
The Scottish Superstar appeared during the UK Championship tournament, but this is his first official 205 Live appearance since December.
He was a heel when he went down with an injury, but he appears to be working as a babyface now. He and TJP got in each other's faces right away to show some tension.
Surprisingly, Dar picked up the win in less than one minute with a running kick to the face. This is the best Dar has looked in a long time, but there wasn't much of a match to speak of.
This will most likely lead to more matches between the two, and with their combined abilities, they should be able to steal the show in their next encounter.
Grade: C-
Akira Tozawa vs. Jason Something
- Rush just got here and he is already acting like a big star. That is how you effectively build heat for a new heel.
- Remember when Tozawa was in Titus Worldwide? WWE seems to have forgotten all about it because there was never an official reason why they stopped appearing together.
- Rush gave a quick promo trashing Tozawa after the match was over.
TJP may have moved on from facing enhancement talents, but the practice is still alive and well with Akira Tozawa as he was put into another squash match against a random jobber.
Before the match could begin, Rush came out to scout Tozawa as a potential future opponent. His presence did little to distract Tozawa as he proceeded to unleash his fury against his opponent.
His opponent got in a surprising amount of offense to make this a more competitive match than expected, but it still ended with the Japanese sensation hitting a senton from the top turnbuckle to score the victory.
Grade: C
Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali (No Disqualifications)
- I am starting to think Ali might be affected differently by gravity than the rest of us. He seems to fly through the air easier than anyone else.
- Murphy is a great striker. You can hear every impact he makes with his opponent.
- Bubba Ray must have taught Murphy how to send someone into the lights with his backdrops because Ali got major air.
- Murphy's dive over the top rope onto Ali was absolutely incredible. This guy has no limits.
- They found some creative ways to use the ring steps as a weapon inside the ring. Ali using them for an assisted superplex was both innovative and amazing.
- Ali hit a Spanish Fly from the barricade onto the announce table. Think about how many ways that could have gone wrong.
We can talk about AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins as the cream of the crop in WWE, but Ali and Murphy have been two of the most consistently impressive performers on the entire WWE roster in recent months.
Every encounter they have is different, personal and ends up putting every other match on the card to shame, so it came as no surprise when they started fighting before the bell.
The early portion of this bout was spent outside the ring as they took the fight into the crowd and near the announce table. Murphy was taken by surprise by Ali's aggression, but one slam on the ramp turned the tide in his favor.
Even though they had several big spots throughout the match, it never felt like they slowed down more than they needed to in order to sell the damage they received.
The stipulation allowed them to up the ante in the danger department to make this encounter even more exciting than their previous battles. From start to finish, this was a war of wills.
Despite taking several brutal knee strikes to the face, Ali managed to get the win with a tornado DDT from the steel steps to cap off a Match of the Year candidate. If you missed this match, drop everything and go watch it. It's that good.
Grade: A+
