Devin Booker Contract Rumors: Suns Discussing Max Deal with Star SG

The Phoenix Suns and shooting guard Devin Booker reportedly met Tuesday and discussed the parameters of a max contract extension, according to AZCentral.com's Scott Bordow.

Bordow added there's "mutual interest" between Booker and the Suns to reach an agreement. A max extension would come out to an estimated $158 million over five years.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the sides are "progressing" toward a max extension and could finalize terms as soon as this weekend.

News of Booker's meeting with Suns brass comes two days after Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported he was "upset" with the front office because it released his best friend, Tyler Ulis.

Booker, who is entering his fourth year out of Kentucky, averaged a career-high 24.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three last season.