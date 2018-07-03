Manchester United Reportedly Make Offer Worth €50M for Alessio Romagnoli

Manchester United Reportedly Make Offer Worth €50M for Alessio RomagnoliJuly 3, 2018
Manchester United have reportedly made a €50 million (£44.2 million) offer for Alessio Romagnoli, but AC Milan have turned it down.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato), the bid was comprised of a €45 million initial offer plus €5 million in add-ons, but the Rossoneri believe he is worth more than that.
However, it's said by Calciomercato that Milan would "seriously consider" a second, higher bid as "nobody is unsellable at the San Siro" this summer.
After embarking on a spending spree last year, which saw Milan splash out on the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu among others, they fell foul of UEFA's financial fair play regulations and have been punished as a result, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:
Rob Harris @RobHarris
Contrary to some interpretations of UEFA ruling, AC Milan only banned for ONE season from Europe (2018-19 Europa they qualified for), subject to any appeals to CAS
As such, they may be forced to make sales to prevent further sanction.
Romagnoli came through the ranks at Roma but was snapped up by the Rossoneri in 2015 after impressing in a season-long loan with Sampdoria, and he has since made over 100 appearances for Milan.
The 23-year-old ball-playing defender is dynamic for a centre-back and uses his pace and athleticism to great effect. He's also the epitome of cool on the ball and distributes it very well, per OptaPaolo:
OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo
41 - Alessio Romagnoli has completed each of his 41 passes attempted against Inter. Accurate. #MilanInter https://t.co/MYf73D9pYj
Romagnoli has benefited from the arrival of Bonucci from Juventus last summer, and the pair have become a formidable duo at the back, per beIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti:
Matteo Bonetti @TheCalcioGuy
Romagnoli and Bonucci have been nothing short of brilliant. What a partnership they’ve developed
Despite their financial situation, it's little wonder Milan want as much as they can get for Romagnoli if they are to part with him, though.
He's a vital player at the San Siro, as evidenced by Milan's record with and without him on the pitch:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
AC Milan with and without Alessio Romagnoli starting in Serie A since his arrival in 2015 For more player stats -- https://t.co/VtuitV3v8f https://t.co/qIhPxQaGjc
That they would concede more in his absence is to be expected, but they also score fewer when he's gone, perhaps because they miss his ability to bring the ball out and start attacks from the back.
He'd be a fine capture for United, who are too reliant on goalkeeper David De Gea to bail them out at the back, and in the coming years he may well improve even further as he enters his prime.
It's clear he won't come cheap, but if United are prepared to make a significant investment in their defence his summer he'd be an excellent choice.
