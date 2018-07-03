Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Offered €120M to Join Juventus from Real Madrid

VI-Images/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo a deal worth €120 million (£106 million) over the next four years as they attempt to lure the Real Madrid star to Turin.

According to Marca (via Calciomercato), Ronaldo is open to departing the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and Juve are serious about their pursuit, while Real have "promised" the Portuguese he will be allowed to leave for a fee lower than his €1 billion release clause.

Ronaldo, 33, dropped a hint after Real's triumph over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final back in May that he could leave Madrid this summer, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan:

Juve are one of the most storied clubs in Europe and have won Serie A in each of the last seven years, while also reaching the Champions League final twice in the last four years.

Per Marca and Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Calciomercato), the Old Lady have already opened talks as they look to sign the former Manchester United man, and their good relationship with his agent, Jorge Mendes, could prove beneficial.



Ronaldo's Portugal were knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup by Uruguay on Saturday at the last-16 stage.

As a result, there could now be some movement on his future, and Juve look to be leading the way to sign him should he leave Real.

Few other players in modern football history would command the type of figures being quoted at the age of 33.

But Ronaldo continues to perform at an extraordinarily high level and could be the final piece of the puzzle for Juve as they look to win the Champions League for the first time since 1996.