Celtics Rumors: Marcus Smart Is Boston's 'Top Priority' in Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marcus Smart remains a restricted free agent, but the Boston Celtics reportedly don't want to let him get away.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, "Smart's free agency could linger for a while as he waits for a big-money offer. But have been hearing that he absolutely remains the Cs' top priority of the offseason."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    BREAKING: Boogie Joining Warriors 🚨

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BREAKING: Boogie Joining Warriors 🚨

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Questions That Already Got Answered in NBA FA

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Questions That Already Got Answered in NBA FA

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Julius Randle, Pels Agree to Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Julius Randle, Pels Agree to Contract

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lonzo 'Not Running' from PG Battle

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lonzo 'Not Running' from PG Battle

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report