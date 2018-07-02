WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 2

4 of 10

On the same night Reigns is slated to team with Bobby Lashley to face The Revival, The Big Dog teamed with Rollins to battle Ziggler and McIntyre in the first of his two big tag team matches.

Rollins and Ziggler spent the opening moments of the match grappling, teasing the pace that will make up their 30-Minute Iron Man match at Extreme Rules, before The Showoff tagged McIntyre into the match. Reigns tagged in and he paired off with McIntyre.

A big right hand stunned McIntyre but a well-timed distraction by Ziggler allowed his partner to flatten The Big Dog with a clothesline and seize control of the bout. The intercontinental champion and his partner took turns working over Reigns, grounding the most prominent star on the Raw brand and isolating him from Rollins.

A huge right hand allowed Reigns to make the tag to Rollins and the babyfaces to roll. A frog splash from Rollins to Ziggler nearly ended the match but a late save by McIntyre kept the heels in it.

After the break, Rollins found himself trapped in a Ziggler headlock. A desperate attempt at a hot tag, though, was cut off by McIntyre, who worked over the exhausted Rollins. The heels, utilizing excellent heel psychology, continued to tease a hot tag but cut it off.

An Irish whip into the guardrail on Ziggler and a superkick to McIntyre created the opportunity for the long-awaited tag. A buckle bomb to Ziggler enhanced that opportunity. Just as The Architect was about to tag Reigns, The Revival came from out of nowhere and yanked Reigns off the apron, laying into him.

Ziggler and McIntyre paired off on Rollins while Dash and Dawson focused their attack on Reigns. The heels left the babyfaces lying to close out the segment, Reigns' availability for the night's main event now in question.

Result

Reigns and Rollins defeated Ziggler and McIntyre via disqualification

Grade

A

Analysis

The heat for the match, particularly late as Rollins teased the hot tag to Reigns, was off the charts and elevated it beyond your typical tag team fare.

The Revival's involvement made sense because, obviously, they would want to keep Reigns from gaining momentum with a big win while also weakening him before their main event bout.

Ziggler and McIntyre have wicked chemistry as a team and that was on full display here. Protecting them here, sparing them a defeat, keeps them strong and sets up another tag match between the two teams at a later time.

Perhaps at SummerSlam?