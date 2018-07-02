Bray Wyatt Sustains Multiple Injuries in Car Crash, Will Miss WWE Raw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan ring The New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell in honor of WrestleMania 32 at New York Stock Exchange on March 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bray Wyatt will not appear on Raw on Monday night after being involved in a car crash last Friday, WWE announced

According to WWE's statement, Wyatt suffered "multiple injuries" in a head-on collision but was released from a hospital in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend.

"I'm gonna live through it because I can't die," Wyatt said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Wyatt also said he's "moving around" since leaving the hospital.

WWE didn't provide a timetable for his return to the ring. He and Matt Hardy are set to defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel at Extreme Rules on July 15 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The company could potentially shed more light on Wyatt's status on Raw. If his injuries are serious enough to jeopardize his availability for Extreme Rules, then WWE would likely waste little time either naming a new partner for Hardy or vacating the tag titles.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report