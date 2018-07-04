The Best and Worst Patriotic Superstars of All-Time in WWE

1 of 10

No WWE Superstar bled red, white and blue more than Hulk Hogan during the height of his popularity.

The Hulkster took his vitamins, said his prayers and worked hard for everything he had, including a fan base of inspired youngsters who appreciated his patriotism.

Whether Hogan was rescuing the WWE Championship from the hated Iron Sheik on January 23, 1984 or successfully defending it in a flag match against the loudmouthed Russian Nikolai Volkoff, Hogan proudly waved Ol' Glory in arenas around the country.

And he did so while stomping to the ring as Rick Derringer's "Real American" blared over the PA system, the perfect theme song for a Superstar so proud of his country as Hogan was.

Never was his love of the United States on display more than in the build to WrestleMania VII in 1991.

After winning the Royal Rumble match, he paraded around the ring with the flag, a symbol of hope for a country in the midst of Operation Desert Storm in Kuwait.

Draped in the flag across various platforms of marketing and advertising for the event, it was clear just who the company had tapped to represent America in a figurative war with the evil champion.

At that year's Showcase of the Immortals, inside a Los Angeles Sports Arena draped in star-spangled banners, a bloodied Hogan overcame the oppressive onslaught of Iraqi turncoat Sgt. Slaughter to capture the WWE Championship and once again pay homage to his country.

In 2003, when Hogan was "fired" by the evil Mr. McMahon, he returned under a mask as Mr. America. Dressed in the same red, white and blue that had so long been part of his persona, he continued to be a thorn in the side of the evil billionaire.