The Best and Worst Patriotic Superstars of All-Time in WWE

The Best and Worst Patriotic Superstars of All-Time in WWEJuly 4, 2018
WWE history is dotted with patriotic Superstars.
Some were inspirational beacons of everything that makes the United States of America great. Others missed the mark, not at all representative of societal beliefs on key topics.
Some were overly political and thus, failed to leave the lasting impact desired.
Others were designed heels whose actions, though scripted, still painted America a certain unfavorable way.
Whatever the case may be, patriotism (in one form or fashion) has been a staple of WWE programming since Vincent Kennedy McMahon took over control of the New York territory from his father and will continue to be so well into the future.
On this Independence Day, relive the patriotic Superstars that embodied America and those whose message either painted the country in unfavorable light or flat missed the mark.
Best: Hulk Hogan
No WWE Superstar bled red, white and blue more than Hulk Hogan during the height of his popularity.
The Hulkster took his vitamins, said his prayers and worked hard for everything he had, including a fan base of inspired youngsters who appreciated his patriotism.
Whether Hogan was rescuing the WWE Championship from the hated Iron Sheik on January 23, 1984 or successfully defending it in a flag match against the loudmouthed Russian Nikolai Volkoff, Hogan proudly waved Ol' Glory in arenas around the country.
And he did so while stomping to the ring as Rick Derringer's "Real American" blared over the PA system, the perfect theme song for a Superstar so proud of his country as Hogan was.
Never was his love of the United States on display more than in the build to WrestleMania VII in 1991.
After winning the Royal Rumble match, he paraded around the ring with the flag, a symbol of hope for a country in the midst of Operation Desert Storm in Kuwait.
Draped in the flag across various platforms of marketing and advertising for the event, it was clear just who the company had tapped to represent America in a figurative war with the evil champion.
At that year's Showcase of the Immortals, inside a Los Angeles Sports Arena draped in star-spangled banners, a bloodied Hogan overcame the oppressive onslaught of Iraqi turncoat Sgt. Slaughter to capture the WWE Championship and once again pay homage to his country.
In 2003, when Hogan was "fired" by the evil Mr. McMahon, he returned under a mask as Mr. America. Dressed in the same red, white and blue that had so long been part of his persona, he continued to be a thorn in the side of the evil billionaire.
Worst: Corporal Kirchner
Corporal Kirchner arrived in WWE through a number of vignettes in 1986 that showcased the intense training he underwent while in the 82nd Airborne of the United States Army. A new American hero not unlike Sgt. Slaughter, Kirchner should have been poised for greatness.
Instead, he feuded with Nikolai Volkoff in a string of matches, including a WrestleMania 2 flag match in which the Corporal was victorious.
A below-average wrestler, though, Kirchner never achieved much beyond that. He disappeared from television in 1987 and would never be seen again.
An obvious attempt by management to recreate the magic of a Slaughter, Kirchner was a disappointment whose work was uninspiring and whose connection with the audience was nonexistent in comparison to the future Hall of Famer.
The motivation behind Kirchner was right, and his service in the Army is appreciated, but his underdeveloped character and output between the ropes easily makes him one of the worst patriotic Superstars in WWE history.
Best: Sgt. Slaughter
Sgt. Slaughter is the first great patriot in WWE history.
The former drill sergeant in the US Marines, he originally arrived in Vince McMahon's company as a heel, targeting the likes of Pat Patterson and Bob Backlund. In 1984, though, McMahon recognized the potential patriotic hero he had on his hands and necessitated a babyface turn that saw Slaughter opposing the hated Iranian villain The Iron Sheik.
Their matches, including a bloody Boot Camp match, established the unbreakable connection Slaughter had with the American fans. His reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance after wins earned him even greater popularity and, as told to Nick Piccone of Philly Voice, the attention of President Ronald Reagan.
Slaughter even parlayed his immense popularity and incredible patriotism into a toy deal, becoming the first-ever living man to have a G.I. Joe action figure.
Slaughter's love of country would become a staple of his character for the majority of his career, even well into the 21st century, where he still occasionally breaks out the boots and the American flag and teaches unruly bad guys a lesson in respect.
Perhaps that is why his shocking betrayal of the country in 1990 still ranks as one of the worst patriotic characters in WWE history.
Worst: Iraqi Sympathizer Sgt. Slaughter
When Sgt. Slaughter returned to WWE in 1990 after a lengthy absence from the company, fans were shocked and appalled to see the disgust on his face for the country he so passionately defended over the course of his career.
Denouncing America and revealing his Iraqi sympathy, Slaughter sided with the hated Sadaam Hussein during Desert Storm. With venom and vitriol, he verbally tore into the United States and praised Hussein on a weekly basis.
When he won the WWE Championship from The Ultimate Warrior at the 1991 Royal Rumble, the hatred for the former great American grew exponentially.
Thankfully, the conclusion of Desert Storm came first and Slaughter's defeat at the hands of Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VII followed in short order.
The character was WWE's attempt to capitalize on a very real military operation in which troops put their lives on the line for their country. It was in poor taste and did considerable damage to Slaughter's image. Though he had portrayed a bad guy in the past, he did so as a brutal drill sergeant for the US Marines. Even at his most despicable, he was still a proud American.
By turning on the country and embracing the enemy, whose brutal dictatorship is well documented beyond the rings of WWE, he did damage to a persona that had become a pop culture icon.
It was an unnecessary creative risk that ultimately did not pay off and only served to benefit Hogan in the long run.
Best: Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle is a 1996 Olympic gold medalist. He was a member of Team USA at the games in Atlanta. Since transitioning into the world of professional wrestling, he has donned the red white and blue in tribute to the country he so proudly represented that year.
At his best, even as a heel, he was a milk-drinking, apple pie-eating goody-two-shoes that embodies everything idealistic about the country.
As an in-ring competitor, he is a ferocious pitbull, a total badass that will snap an ankle if necessary and ground any Superstar he shares the squared circle with.
In 2001, as the country was reeling from the September 11 terrorist attacks, Angle was in the midst of his first babyface run. Later that month, at Unforgiven, the red, white and blue ass-kicking machine trapped Steve Austin in an ankle lock and tapped him out to win the WWE Championship.
Cloaked in the colors of his reeling country, Angle was an inspiration as he celebrated his victory with friends and family in his hometown.
In the 17 years since then, Angle has repeatedly demonstrated his patriotism and still does not hesitate to remind anyone who asks about that time he won a gold medal for America with a broken freaking neck.
Worst: JBL
A rich, loudmouthed New York businessman rises to prominence and wastes little time denouncing illegal immigrants.
Sounds familiar.
In 2004, though, it was John Bradshaw Layfield that took WWE by storm as he underwent a character makeover. Gone was the long hair and attitude as one-half of the APA and in its place was a millionaire right-winger whose political beliefs became a cornerstone of the persona.
At least early on.
Feuding with Eddie Guerrero, Layfield demanded Mexicans be sent back to their native country. In a memorable pre-taped vignette, he appeared at the border, catching immigrants entering the country illegally. He verbally unloaded on them and sent them packing.
Worse, he went as far as to accuse the Guerrero family of being illegals, despite the fact that they were from El Paso, Texas.
That element of the character was short-lived, and thankfully so. It was intolerant and offensive to many and not at all something Layfield needed to gain heat. While he touted his proud patriotism, his actions and words were the exact opposite of what many in the country believe makes it great.
By the time the JBL persona dropped that element of his character and became the corrupt businessman who cheats his way to victory and, eventually, the WWE Championships, he was a made man and a main event attraction for the first time in his career.
The politicalness of it all was unnecessary and only created controversy that did not reflect the entire American spirit.
Best: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan
Hacksaw Jim Duggan may not have been the world's most technically sound Superstar but his love of American was never in question, nor was the heart with which he approached every match. Approaching the ring with his trusty two-by-four in one hand and the American flag in the other, he was the embodiment of the blue collar worker.
He fought for what he believed in, stood up to bullies and chanted "U.S.A." every opportunity he had.
Not only did he routinely battle evil villains like the Bolsheviks, he was instrumental in Nikolai Volkoff's babyface turn following the end of the Cold War and fans' acceptance of him in that role. Together, they teamed up and scored some impressive victories over The Orient Express before going their separate ways.
Even in defeat, Duggan's courage and patriotism struck a chord with audiences.
In 1993, he stood up to the imposing Yokozuna. He ultimately failed to defeat the massive competitor and endured tremendous suffering as a result of repeated Banzai Drops but his never-say-day attitude inspired fans.
Like Sgt. Slaughter, Duggan to this day will dust off his trunks and grab hold of Ol' Glory, ready to defend her against anyone critical of America or its fighting spirit.
Worst: Jack Swagger
In 2013, Jack Swagger returned to WWE after a hiatus. He was accompanied by Zeb Colter and sported a new attitude. No longer was he the smiling All-American American. Instead, he was Tea Party sympathizer, totally against illegal immigrants.
In weekly pre-taped promos, Swagger and Colter denounced the idea of people sneaking into the country under the radar, echoing the complaints of the then-blooming political Tea Party. Waving the yellow Gadsden flag with the words "don't tread one" emblazoned on it, Swagger was positioned as the primary heel to babyface world champion Alberto Del Rio.
The character was culturally relevant and reflected political views of the time.
So why is it one of the worst patriotic characters of the time?
Because the viewpoints of Colter and Swagger may have been those of a portion of the country, they were equally radical and not at all reflective of American patriotism. Sure, they chanted "WE THE PEOPLE" at every opportunity, but not in a show of unity with their fellow countrymen but as if to say they, and those who believe like them, are the real Americans.
That is not the case and, like the JBL character before them, some of their ideals pushed the line of good taste and ultimately led to the personas being watered down when all was said and done.
Best: Lex Luger
In 1993, WWE found itself at the mercy of a ruthless and unforgiving world champion in Yokozuna. The heavyweight, billed from Japan, had extinguished Hulkamania and beaten Bret Hart, leaving the company without a hero to step up and challenge him.
Enter Lex Luger, who was on the heels of a lackluster run as The Narcissist and looking for character rejuvenation.
On July 4, on the U.S.S. Intrepid, Luger emerged from a helicopter and did what no other athlete on the ship could do that day: he bodyslammed the massive Yokozuna and instantly ignited a run as a patriotic babyface that would give him his greatest notoriety under the WWE umbrella.
Luger would go on a cross-country bus trip, engaging fans and signing autographs in an attempt to position him as the next great American hope. He entered the Palace at Auburn Hills in suburban Detroit for that year's SummerSlam the heavy favorite to defeat his rival and rescue the WWE title away from him.
Unfortunately, while he won, he did so by countout, thus robbing fans of the conclusion they wanted.
Luger would never win the title, thanks to diminishing popularity and the rise of Hart's star, but to discount that three-month stretch in which he became an American hero ahead of SummerSlam would do a discredit to the effort put in both by WWE's marketing team and Luger himself.
Worst: Muhammad Hassan
Muhammad Hassan should have been a revolutionary character. Debuting in late 2004 in a series of pre-taped promos, he discussed the American people's treatment of him because he looked the way he did. He spoke out against the bigotry, hatred and preconceived notions Americans had for Muslims at that point in time and, most importantly, made sense.
His character was a social commentary on America and it was a welcome change from a company that so routinely took the easy route of booking foreigners as evil villains.
That is, until WWE Creative once again disappointed and took said easy route.
Hassan became just like any other American-hating foreigner and the result was a brief heel run that culminated with an angle in which men in black masks rushed the ring and attacked The Undertaker that aired one day after a very real terrorist attack in London.
Days later at the Great American Bash, the Hassan character was written off, never to return.
Of all of the worst patriotic Superstars in WWE history, the Hassan one is the most disappointing. Rather than being at the forefront of tolerance and acceptance, the company opted to go in the same direction it has numerous times over the course of its history, presenting him as the villain despite a series of promos that saw Hassan plead for equal treatment for him and his people.