Underrated WWE Stars Who Deserve Push in 2nd Half of 2018

Mustafa Ali proved, with his performance against Cedric Alexander on the WrestleMania Kickoff Show and in matches with Buddy Murphy in the aftermath, that he is a strong worker with an inspirational story who WWE Creative should be making time for beyond 205 Live.

His social media promo videos, such as the one above, have given fans a look at the man behind the light-up mask and inspired others. His official Twitter profile is an account of his journey and quest to help others and spread a message of positivity.

In the world in which we live in, he is a guy the company should be proud of and push to the forefront of its programming.

Like Drew Gulak, who we will get to in a few moments, Ali has the stink of the cruiserweight division on him.

While the 205 Live brand has improved significantly under the guidance of Triple H, there is still a perception that the men on that show are afterthoughts in the WWE Universe. Thus, many of Ali's finest performances and matches have gone unrecognized by fans.

Until he is allowed to break out and receive something resembling a push on either Raw or SmackDown, something his work has certainly earned him, he will remain one of the company's most hidden gems.